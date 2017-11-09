Latest update November 9th, 2017 12:38 PM

Chinese, US companies sign over 250 bln USD business deals

Nov 09, 2017 China Update with CRI 0

Chinese and US companies signed trade and investment deals worth more than 250 billion US dollars in Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping revealed the figure after he witnessed the signing of those deals alongside visiting US President Donald Trump.

Facts have shown that China and the United States have huge potential in reciprocal economic and trade cooperation, Xi said.

The 68th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China.
— The Daily Mail - People's Daily