Ceremonies mark 140th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal

LAHORE: The 140th birth anniversary of poet of the east, Muhammad Iqbal, was marked during various ceremonies across the country.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Mazar-e-Iqbal in Lahore along with Corps Commander Lt Gen Aamer Riaz.

While speaking about the poet and this thinking on the occasion, Shehbaz said it remains a question even today as to how much of Iqbal’s teachings have been put in practice. “We have read Iqbal’s poetry for 70 years, given speeches, but what facilities have been given to the common people?”

He added it is worth pondering what steps have been taken so far for transparency and to what extent poverty has been contained.

A change of guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum while a contingent of Pakistan Navy took guard duties from Punjab Rangers to mark Iqbal’s birth anniversary.

PM’s message

In his message on Iqbal Day, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the poet of the east was one who presented the idea of an empowered nation.

Iqbal showed the right path to the people of the subcontinent with his dream of a strong nation, Abbasi added.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Interior Affairs Ahsan Iqbal posted a tweet, stating the importance of hard work the poet had written about.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan paid tribute to Iqbal, saying he united an enslaved nation with his prose and made them stand for their rights. The PTI chief added it was Iqbal who taught the nation to not compromise when it comes to their honour.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri gave a message on Iqbal’s birth anniversary, saying his poetry is a guiding light for the youth. He added there is a need to under the poet’s ideology to tackle terrorism and other challenges.

Players of the Pakistani cricket team also paid tribute to Iqbal, with some quoting verses from his poetry.