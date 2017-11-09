Latest update November 9th, 2017 12:31 PM

At least 24 dead, 69 injured as bus crashes near Chakwal

CHAKWAL: At least 24 people were killed and 69 injured after a speeding bus fell off a bridge in Dhok Pathan area of Talagang.

The bus fell from a height of 150 feet, rescue officials said, adding that as many as 69 people were injured in the accident.

The bus, which was carrying nearly a hundred passengers, was on its way to Lahore’s Raiwind from Kohat, said the rescue sources.

The deceased and injured were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Talagang for the autopsy, medical treatment respectively.

The medical staff of the hospital fear that there are chances of more casualties.

On August 3, two schoolgirls died and seven others were injured when a school bus carrying children met with an accident on the Mianwali-Talagang road.

Earlier in May, at least four schoolchildren and a driver were killed and eight children critically injured when a speeding oil tanker had crushed a school van in Multan.

