AIG Hamid Shakeel among 3 martyred in Quetta blast

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Telecommunications Hamid Shakeel and two others were martyred in a suspected suicide attack on Thursday morning in Quetta, according to media.

Four others have been injured, police and hospital sources told media.

According to sources, the blast targeted senior police official Hamid Shakeel who was leaving his residence and was passing near Chaman Housing Scheme at the time.

The injured have been admitted to Civil Hospital Quetta for treatment, where emergency has been imposed.

The AIG’s car was badly damaged in the explosion.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway in the surrounding areas.

Born in 1960, Hamid Shakil has previously served as deputy inspector general operations, acting DIG investigations, and AIG operations, as well as holding a number of other posts throughout his career with the Balochistan police.

Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai and Chief Minister (CM) Sanaullah Zehri strongly condemned the attack.

The government will not bow down before terrorists, the CM said, adding that the culprits behind the attack would be brought to justice.