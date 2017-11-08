Latest update November 8th, 2017 3:00 PM

Trump arrives in China and begins state visit

Nov 08, 2017 China Update with CRI 0

US President Donald Trump has arrived in Beijing, the third stop of his 12-day tour of Asia.

Trump is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior Chinese leaders this Wednesday (today).

Bilateral trade and the situation on the Korean Peninsula are expected to top Trump’s agenda.

Before departing South Korea earlier this Wednesday (today), Trump tweeted that he is looking forward to “meeting with being with President Xi Jinping.”

Trump’s state visit to China, his first since taking office, will run until Friday.

