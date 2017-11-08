Ousted PM says grudge, anger of judges out in open

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif came down hard at the country’s judiciary saying, “The anger and grudges of judges have come out in their words”.

He was addressing the media after leaving the accountability court which indicted him in person today in the three corruption references against him.

Referring to the detailed order of the Supreme Court rejecting Nawaz’s review petitions in the Panama Papers case which was released, Nawaz said, all this will be read as a dark chapter in the country’s history.

Nawaz also said that he knew today’s decision of the accountability court would not be in his favour.

He was referring to the court’s order today dismissing his plea to club the three references against him into one.