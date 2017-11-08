Ajay Devgn refuses to work with wife Kajol

Talk about family drama, Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been a happily married couple for almost 18 years yet the ‘Golmaal’ actor has refused to collaborate with his wife in an upcoming project and the reason might surprise you.

Ajay is currently enjoying the success of his latest released movie, ‘Golmaal Again’ that has proven to be the biggest hit of 2017 after ‘Baahubali 2’ but apparently the actor wishes to stick with this good luck. In fact, the actor was recently offered a movie opposite wife Kajol but Ajay rejected the film offer with no considerations.

The actor is apparently apprehensive about the fact that all his previous projects with life partner Kajol have proven to have failed on the box office, including his directorial venture ‘U Me Aur Hum’ in 2008 and the animated movie ‘Toonpur Ka Superhero’.

“Ajay just had a hit after a while with ‘Golmaal Again’ and that is the biggest Bollywood hit this year barring the Hindi version of ‘Baahubali 2’. He is keen to make a few more masala hits before looking at films that are out-of-the-box. Hence, he did not take up the subject starring him and Kajol immediately.” media report.

Ajay is currently in Lucknow, shooting for his next film ‘Raid’ helmed by Rajkumar Gupta.