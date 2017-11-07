West Indies tour postponed due to Lahore smog

The much-awaited three-match T20 series between Pakistan and the West Indies, slated to be held later this month, is likely to be postponed, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials told media.

A senior PCB official said the thick blanket of smog in Lahore, [where the matches were expected to be held], and the commitment of West Indies’ major players to the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) became the main reasons for the postponement of the bilateral T20 series.

“The PCB and the West Indies Cricket Board had agreed that West Indies will tour Pakistan in November, but now it is unlikely to happen because of the smog and some other reasons,” the official said, adding that the Meteorological Department had been unable to specify a timeframe for the dissipation of the smog.

He said both the boards are now deliberating other possible dates for the series.