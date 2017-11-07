SC to resume hearing Tareen disqualification case today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will resume hearing the disqualification case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Jahangir Tareen.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hanif Abbasi has filed a petition in the apex court seeking the disqualification from Parliament of Tareen and PTI Chairman Imran Khan over their alleged non-declaration of assets and ownership of offshore companies.

A three-member Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, is hearing the case.

The last hearing of the case was held on October 25 when the chief justice observed that Tareen was yet to submit a trust deed to the court regarding his UK property.

Over the last weekend, Tareed submitted the ‘trust deed’ to the Supreme Court regarding a 12-acre property he owns in the United Kingdom.

According to the documents, Tareen is a ‘settlor’ for the trust which owns 12 acres in the UK through its company, Shiny View Limited.

The trust was created in 2011 for a period of 150 years, the documents state further.

Tareen and his wife have also been listed as the trust’s ‘discretionary lifetime beneficiaries’.

They also state that Tareen can direct the trustees to transfer the income from the trust fund to any of the discretionary beneficiaries, including him.

The documents also elaborate that in case Tareen dies, his wife, children and grandchildren will be named as discretionary beneficiaries.