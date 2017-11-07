Pakistan summons Afghan Charge d’Affaires to lodge protest over killing of diplomat

Pakistan strongly condemned the killing of its diplomatic official serving at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Afghanistan.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua summoned the Afghan Charge d’Affaires to the foreign office to lodge a strong protest, demanding justice be served.

Denouncing the violent act, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif urged the Afghan government to apprehend the assailants and ensure security of Pakistan’s diplomatic personnel and their missions in Afghanistan.

Body of diplomat handed over

The body of the martyred Pakistani diplomat Rana Nayyer Iqbal has been handed over to the security officials at the Torkham border.

Rana was gunned down by unidentified gunmen on a motorbike near his residence in the Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province, a security official told media.

A resident of Sialkot district and father of five, Rana was shopping at a local market when he was targeted. He was shot five times in the head and chest.

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, separately, strongly condemned the attack while expressing solidarity with the victim’s family.

In July this year, two officials of the Pakistani consulate in Jalalabad went missing while returning to their home country by road. They were later rescued.

Jalalabad, the provincial capital of Nangarhar, is a busy trading hub about 70 kilometres from the main border crossing with Pakistan, from which landlocked Afghanistan imports much of its goods.