Lose weight with these 5 amazing drinks

In this highly competitive world, everyone wants to look perfect with a perfectly shaped body and for achieving that flawless body, here’s a list of drinks that will help you shed tons of weight.

Drinking healthy drinks help regulate blood and also help in the prevention of fat accumulation. A few ingredients that go hand in hand with weight loss include lemon, cinnamon, honey, ginger and many more. These 5 drinks listed before you will surely make your excess fat disappear and make you healthy from inside and outside.

Cinnamon, honey with hot water.

This ancient drink has been in use for centuries relating to weight loss and also as an aromatic drink. The two ingredients for this drink are vital for losing weight as cinnamon helps in regulating blood sugar level and stops fat to coagulate in the vessels whereas honey acts a sweetener as well as provides the drink with anti-microbial qualities.

Green tea with lemon juice

The green tea is used as a refreshment drink all around the world but there are lot advantages of this tea including losing weight. Mixed with fresh lemon juice, this hot cup of tea burns fats and calories especially from the abdominal area.

Bed time drink with cucumber, coriander, ginger and lemon

It is believed that this flavor full drink if taken at night just before sleep can help in losing lot of weight in little time. In a blender add half of cucumber, half bunch coriander leaves, one half of lemon and an inch piece of grind ginger and use this drink just before bed time.

Basil seeds and honey drink

Basil seeds are known to be rich in fiber that played an important role in digestion, the seeds are also said to be rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which comes from high levels of Omega-3 fatty acids. These acids help in boosting the fat burning metabolism in the body. A simple drink with over-night soaked basil seeds with a little honey can burn a number of calories.

Simple ginger and lemon boiled water

Lastly, an easy and clean drink for losing weight includes boiled water with a few small pieces of ginger. This drink mixed with a few drops of lemon can work wonders in losing weight.