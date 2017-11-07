Judgment on Class B to Sharjeel reserved

KARACHI: An accountability court reserved judgment on an application calling for shifting former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon to Class B detention facilities and a NAB memo under which he was detained.

Meanwhile, officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to arrest an important accused in the Rs5.76 billion corruption reference, Inam Akbar, even 14 days after the Sindh High Court (SHC) cancelled his and Memon’s bails.

On Monday, Amir Naqvi, the lawyer representing Memon, filed an application, maintaining that the memo issued by NAB provided false information about Memon’s arrest. He said that his client had been arrested without the court’s assent. He said that the court should first rule on this memo before proceeding further.

When he urged the judge to ask the investigation officer from where they arrested his client, the officer responded by saying they had arrested Memon from abroad.

The judge said that the petitioner’s lawyer was making it too difficult for the investigation officer to respond and he should not make further inquiries.

Lawyer of another accused, Mansoor Rajput, said that his client had been arrested from the court premises. He also accused the NAB officials of manhandling his client, adding that it amounted to contempt of court.

Interestingly, all accused, except for Sharjeel Memon, were presented in the accountability court in handcuffs.

Lawyers of the accused urged the judge to ask the authorities concerned to remove the handcuffs during court proceedings.

Sharjeel Memon departed from the court and refused to answer any question of media correspondents.

The court reserved its judgment on the applications and deferred the case till November 18.