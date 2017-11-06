Top 5 Coke Studio songs that touched hearts of millions

Pakistani music industry was not doing so great before Rohail Hayat came out with the very first season of ‘Coke Studio’ and after that there was turning back.

The Pakistani television’s most watched music show has introduced a number of new artists in its ten years of running. Although the original music producer Rohail left the show in its seventh another Pakistani iconic pop band Strings took over the show with full swing.

With an addition of some iconic songs, the ‘Coke Studio’ has also introduced new talents such Momina Mustehsan, Haroon Shahid, Bilal Khan, Jaswal Brothers, Aima Baig and not to forget Asim Azhar.

With that being said here’s a list of the top five songs that have garnered the most views on YouTube and are the most famous songs of the show under the supervision of the super talented Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia.

The song at number five position in the list is ‘Sammi Meri Waar’ by Umair Jaswal and Quratulain Baloch with 22 million views.

The song ‘Man Aamadeh Am’ by Atif Aslam and Gul Panra stands on the number four position with 47 million views.

Asim Azhar and Momina Mustehsan’s romantic duet ‘Tera Wo Pyar’ taked the third position with 56 million views.

At number two stands the song that introduced Momina Mustehsan to the world, ‘Afreen Afreen’ with the legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The song has 100 million views and in fact 100,165,216 views and counting.

The winner of the YouTube list is none other than Pakistani heartthrob Atif Aslam with his song ‘Tajdaar-e- Haram’ that enlightens a magical spirituality in everyone who listens to it. The song recently hit the big number of 100 million views but with a few thousands ahead of the number 2 song with precisely 100,583,638 views.