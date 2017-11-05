State institutions should work under constitutional limits, urges Senate Chairman

KARACHI: Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani said that every institution of the country should work under the constitutional limits, while speaking to journalists.

While speaking after addressing a seminar, ‘challenges for provincial autonomy laws after 18th amendment’ at National Institute of Management, he urged the state institutions to not unconstitutionally interfere in each other’s mandated domains.

Rabbani said that implementation of the 18th amendment will become impossible due to unconstitutional moves. “Currently nothing is going right in the country,” the Senate chairman said.

He said four of the 14 points of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is on the provincial autonomy, adding that it is important for the country that general elections are held on time.

“Constitution should be supreme over all the institutions,” he added.

Rabbani lamented that a dictator [Gen (rtd) Musharraf] ran away from the country, the state could not bring him to justice, and its unfortunate to see him commenting on the national politics from abroad.

He said that 18th amendment stopped way for Marshal Law in the country.

Responding over a question, asking his comments on the accountability hearings of Sharif family, Rabbani said that he cant comment on the matter because of his position as Senate Chairman.