‘Never seen a spineless, coward PM as Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has called Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi ‘spineless’, saying he had never seen a prime minister as coward as him.

Addressing a rally in Khanewal, Khan lashed out at PM Abbasi for “not taking a stand against corruption” within his own party.

PTI chief advised the premier to use his position to counter corruption. The masses, he added, have resolved to bring about a change in the country.

“I have witnessed the country plunging down the scale of poverty while the rulers took turns to assume power and become billionaires,” he maintained.

According to Khan, the situation in the country had been worsening as ‘criminals’ continued their rule. “Ultimately, taxpayers have to pay for the corruption in the institutions,” he said.

The PTI chief went on to add that deposed premier Nawaz Sharif’s political career had reached its end, saying now the latter was targeting state institutions and claiming that they had hatched a conspiracy against him.