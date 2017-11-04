Smog in Punjab forces road closures, power outages, disrupts flight schedules

Smog — a chemical reaction that causes air to be significantly polluted and hinders traffic visibility — has impaired traffic routes as well flight schedules.

The M3 motorway has been closed to all traffic while the M2 has been closed for heavy traffic. Extremely low visibility – 15 to 20 meters – is creating challenges for drivers leading to accidents.

Road accidents

Three people were killed while 18 were injured in various smog-related road accidents on Saturday. Over the last 24 hours, six people were killed and dozens injured in various accidents.

Five people lost their lives while nine were injured in Kamonki when a passenger van collided with a bus.

A truck-bus crash on the motorway near Jalalpur Bhattian left one man dead and five others wounded.

A multi-vehicle accident on M2 motorway — near Sargodha section and involving eight cars — left 10 people injured.

The wounded were subsequently moved to Kot Addu Hospital, rescue sources said.

A passenger van slammed into a truck in Sheikhupura, leaving 15 people injured. All the wounded belonged to the same family.

In Lahore, four people were brought to a local hospital after they were injured in a car crash.

Four others were hurt after an oil tanker ran over a motorbike before bumping into a truck in Arifwala.

Flight disruption

On the other hand, some five flights out of Multan and Faisalabad were canceled due to the dense haze.

Earlier, three international flights — en route to Faisalabad — were disrupted; they were consequently diverted to Lahore.

The smog has also triggered the closure of multiple sections of the motorway, primarily during nighttime.

Motorway police commented that the visibility had dropped down to only 25-50 metres at various places from Lahore to Bhera. Authorities have, therefore, advised citizens to be careful while driving on highways and strongly recommended the use of fog lights.

Power outages

Various power plants tripped due to smog, causing prolonged electricity outages in different cities — primarily in Punjab.

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has announced to carry out hour-long, scheduled load-shedding every hour today.

On the other hand, the duration of power outages in many cities of Sindh has also been extended.

In order to curb the shortfall, the government has announced to re-open furnace oil-based power plants. The Chashma nuclear power plants which – according to the Atomic Energy Commission – were shut down due to a fault in the NTDC system, have also resumed producing electricity.

Health issues

The thick fog that is blanketing large parts of the province has disrupted routine life by causing adverse effects on the citizens’ health.

Many people — especially the elderly — have been forced to stay indoors since they experience difficulty in breathing, skin and eye irritation, and coughs.

City-wise visibility as per PMD

Jhang: 10 metres

Faisalabad: 30 metres

Multan: 50 metres

Sahiwal: 200 metres

Lahore: 300 metres

Khanpur, Nurpur Thal: 500 metres

Inter-city road visibility as per Motorway police

Pattoki-Chichawatni section: 0-150 metres

Mian Channu-Khanewal section: 0-50 metres

Mian Channu-Multan section: 0-50 metres

Mian Channu- Bahawalpur section: 0-50 metres

Lahore-Kot Momin section: 50-200 metres