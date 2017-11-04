India will soon realise benefits of CPEC, says acting envoy

ISLAMABAD: China’s acting envoy said that India would also soon realise the benefits of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship program of the initiative.

“A certain country has a different opinion (about CPEC). I think it is matter of time that the certain country will realise the benefits of BRI and CPEC”, remarked Zhao Lijian, Charge d’ Affairs of the Chinese Embassy. The diplomat was responding to question about India’s criticism against CPEC.

Zhao said the 19th National Congress of Communist Party of China (CPC) adopted the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as part of its constitution. He added that this has increased the importance of the project as it is now part of the official policy of the Chinese government. The diplomat was briefing the media on recently held National Congress of CPC.

BRI’s inclusion in the party constitution would boost Sino-Pak multifaceted relationship further, he informed the media.

Zhao also said that the next meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) – highest decision making body of CPEC – will be held in Islamabad later this week in which long term plans of the flagship programme will be discussed.

Among other components, the two sides have also agreed to establish nine special economic zones and the feasibility reports of these zones will likely be finalised in the upcoming moot.

Zhao also briefed journalists on China’s major economic and social achievements in the last five years and the country’s future road-map.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward for the first time a blueprint for China’s development plan after 2020. One the basis of building a well-off society in all respects by 2020, socialist modernisation will be completed in China from 2020 to 2035; and from 2035 to the middle of this century, a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic and culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful will be built,” he said.

China developed into the second largest economy in the world in the last five years, he added. China’s GDP has risen from 54 trillion yuan to 80 trillion yuan in the last five years, said the diplomat. Since the 18th conference in 2012, more than 60 million Chinese have also been lifted out of poverty, said Zhao.

From 1981 to 2012, the number of poor people in China also decreased by 790 million people, which accounts for 71.82 per cent of the global poverty reduction, he added. He also referred to the report presented before the Congress by President Xi Jinping and said it explained China’s foreign policies and guidelines in the new era.

Zhao said it was decided that China will continue to hold high the banner of peace, development and win-win cooperation. In its foreign policy, China will uphold principles of justice and sincerity, honesty, affinity and good faith.

The country will work to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with other developing countries, including Pakistan, assured the diplomat. China will foster a new type of international relations and build a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.

Zhao further said, “Xi Jinping’s thought on Socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era has been included into the Party’s Constitution. The party’s report is a political declaration and a guide of action to start new journey in the new era.”