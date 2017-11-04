I was struck by Dina Wadia’s classic elegance, fragility: Preity Zinta

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta paid respect to Dina Wadia (Quaid-e-Azam’s daughter), who passed away on Thursday at the age of 98.

Dina Wadia, the daughter of Pakistan’s founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah, was also grandmother of Preity’s former beau Ness Wadia. She had a privilege to meet the lady in person.

Talking about her first meeting with Wadia, ‘Veer-Zaara’ actress once said, “The first time I met her, I stared at her open mouthed. My goodness, she carries so much history within her! Since then we’ve met over dinner and at other social occasions several times. Each time I’m struck by her gentle demeanour, her classic elegance, and yes, her fragility,” media reported.

“I was also struck by her unmistakable facial resemblance to her illustrious father (Jinnah). I’ve never seen two people who resemble each other so closely. Every time I meet her, there’s so much to imbibe from her. There are some people in this world who just carry an aura about them. She’s one of them,” she added.