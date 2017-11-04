Graham’s four tries in Australia’s big win over France

Latest update November 4th, 2017 12:20 AM
CANBERRA: Back-rower Wade Graham scored four tries as Australia’s Kangaroos totted up 10 tries in a thumping 52-6 win over France in the Rugby League World Cup in Canberra.
The Kangaroos remained unbeaten in Pool A after downing England 18-4 last week and were far too strong for Les Tricolores after leading 20-6 at half-time.
Graham became the first Australian forward to score four tries in a Test since Gorden Tallis against Papua New Guinea in 2000.
Cameron Munster grabbed a try double with other tries to Josh Dugan, Tyson Frizell, Billy Slater, Valentine Holmes.
Skipper Cameron Smith, playing his record-breaking 36th consecutive Test match, kicked six goals.
While the French were out-gunned and are still without a win at the tournament their Sydney-born fullback Mark Kheirallah provided a game highlight.
Smith grubber kicked through for Melbourne Storm teammate Billy Slater only for Kheirallah to scoop up the ball, elude Slater’s tackle and sprint 90 metres to score a spectacular runaway try.
The Kangaroos will bid for their third win in Pool A against the Brad Fittler-coached Lebanon in Sydney on November 11, while France tackle England in Perth the following day.
