46 parliamentarians yet to submit assets’ statements: ECP

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that as many as 46 parliamentarians still failed to submit their statements of assets and liabilities with the Commission.

An official of ECP said that till submission of statements of assets and liabilities, their membership will remain suspended.

He said that the Commission has restored the membership of those senators, members National Assembly and members of four provincial assemblies, who have submitted their yearly statements of assets and liabilities of their own, spouses and dependents.

He said that earlier the ECP had ceased the membership of these parliamentarians for not submitting their yearly statements of assets and liabilities of their own, spouses and dependents.

He said that presently there were total 1,174 parliamentarians included 104 Senators, 342 members National Assembly, 371 members Punjab Assembly, 168 members Sindh Assembly, 124 members KPK Assembly and 65 members Balochistan Assembly.

He said that still eight seats were lying vacant in Senate, National and Provincial Assemblies.

He said that this was a mandatory requirement under Section 42A of the Representation of the People Act, 1976 and Section 25A of the Senate (Election) Act, 1975, that those parliamentarians who fail to submit yearly statements of assets and liabilities, would be suspended from respective seats of Senate or National or Provincial assemblies.