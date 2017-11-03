Nawaz didn’t provide single document as evidence, claims Imran

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan claimed that Nawaz Sharif failed to provide a single document as evidence to the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case.

Addressing a rally in Uch Sharif, Khan said the Supreme Court gave complete chance to Nawaz Sharif [to clarify] as to how did he send Rs300 billion abroad.

“Nawaz Sharif lied and failed to present a single document as evidence,” he said. “When the JIT was formed, even then no evidence was provided to substantiate their claims.”

The PTI chief questioned PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as to why was a criminal being given protocol.

“What message is being conveyed? Does this mean one should not steal small things and go for bigger ones?” he questioned, lamenting that prisons in the country are overcrowded with poor people involved in petty crimes.

“The one who took away Rs300 billion asks why was he ousted,” Khan took a jibe at Nawaz. “You are attacking the courts to hide your corruption.”

He said his party, after coming into power, will provide highest capital and facilities to farmers.

Noting that Rs200 billion are being spent on Orange Line Train that covers only 27 kilometers, the PTI chairman said if a lesser amount is given to farmers, then it would bring prosperity in the country.

He said the government helps weaker classes only if it receives money through taxation, but the money meant for public welfare is taken abroad.

Khan said corruption devastates nations and the people in the country do not have resources to get their children educated nowadays.

“Pakistanis purchased Rs800 billion worth properties in Dubai during the last four years,” he said, adding, “Had this amount been spent here, then people would have got jobs to support themselves.”

Smog in Punjab

The PTI chief said he never saw such smog in the country and said it was an “alarm by the Almighty Allah.”

“Minors are falling ill because of smog in Lahore. This is a message for the people to straighten themselves,” he said.

Khan said they planted one billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for they purify the air. “We planted around 40 forests like Chhanga Manga; we will do more if we get a chance.”

“We will turn the entire Pakistan green like the way we did in KP,” he added.