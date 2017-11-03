Military brass discusses regional security after US, Afghan interactions

Pakistan’s top military leadership reviewed geo-strategic security environment with special focus on recent interactions with Afghanistan and United States authorities, the army’s media wing said.

The 205th Corps Commanders’ conference, held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and presided by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, also discussed internal security situation, progress of ongoing counter terrorism operations and its projection to achieve enduring peace and stability, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The forum concluded that security apparatus shall continue to perform its role in line with national interest, it said.

Gen Qamar said while operational gains were being consolidated through support to the government for development prong in socio-economic domain, there will be enhanced focus on similar socio-economic development effort in Balochistan.

The forum also deliberated upon various internal functions and professional aspects including special welfare measures for families of martyrs.

The meeting comes on the heels of a new Afghanistan policy by the US authorities followed by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s visit to the country and the region last month.

US President Donald Trump, while unveiling his strategy for Afghanistan in August, had pilloried Pakistan for harbouring “agents of chaos” and the “very enemy US forces have fighting in Afghanistan” for the past 17 years.

Tillerson, on his maiden visit to Islamabad, renewed the US demand seeking action against Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network, saying many of the solutions to the regional challenges have to be found in Pakistan.

He pressed Pakistan to speed up its efforts against terrorism but described Islamabad as ‘incredibly important’ player to deal with some of the pressing challenges facing the region.