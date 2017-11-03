Failed to establish contact between Zardari, Nawaz: Asif

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif remarked that he failed to establish contact between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

Speaking on media, Asif also shared that he had contacted Farooq Naek, who is the lawyer of PPP, to take up the Iqama (work permit) case against him. “He is my wife’s elder brother and my maternal cousin,” he shared.

However, Naek refused to help me and said that Zardari has stopped him from taking up the case.

In this regard, I tried to contact Zardari many times, even left messages for him with his ADC, claimed Asif. “But, Zardari didn’t answer any of my calls,” he added.

“We have to work towards improving the political situation,” said the foreign minister, adding that “politicians shouldn’t make a drama of themselves.”

When asked if there is a chance of PML-N and PPP working together, the minister said that he can not say anything for sure.

“Personally speaking, I think there is no chance of contact between the two parties.”

Asif was also asked why he thinks there is no chance of contact, Asif shared that he doesn’t want to engage in speculation.

Reacting to Imran’s tweets from earlier in the day, Asif said that none of the allegations levelled by Imran against Nawaz Sharif have proven to be true.

If a person says the truth then he won’t have to remember all that he has said, he claimed. “I have never seen someone misstate the facts the way Imran does.”

Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan had denounced the protocol under which former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was taken to Punjab House from Islamabad airport Thursday morning.

Asif also spoke about his speech in the Senate on October 1, in which he called out the failure of the United States’ policy in neighbouring Afghanistan. Asif told lawmakers that the US policy for South Asia was actually targeted for Afghanistan.

“The US generals, who faced defeat in Afghanistan in the last 15 years, have formed the structure for the policy for this region,” Asif had remarked.

Explaining his speech, he said that when a policy is framed by generals who are losing a war, who have seen losses being incurred, had their territory lost, seen their investment being destroyed then it can’t be “a balanced policy.”

He also shared that there is a trust deficit between US and Afghanistan because one day or another, US officials make a statement “warning” Pakistan.

Pakistan wants to co-exist with other nations with respect. “We are a nuclear power. We have worked hard to ensure peace in the country. Our soldiers have made countless sacrifices. We should be proud of these things,” he added.

Referring to his visit to the US, he remarked that his meeting with United States Secretary of State State Rex Tillerson was quite “pleasant”. “Tillerson is more understanding than other US officials, I have been in contact with,” he remarked.

Asif also shared details of his meeting with US National Security Adviser HR McMaster. “As soon as McMaster came he stated that US has minimum trust in Pakistan and that Pakistan has failed to fulfil its commitments. I responded that if the US doesn’t trust us, then given our past we shouldn’t trust you at all.”

Instead of responding to this, McMaster ended the meeting claiming that he has to go see the vice-president, Asif added.

Speaking about the rift between PML-N members, he reiterated that these are just rumours. Even if there was a rift, then we would always give preference to politics.

He added, “there is no disagreement between Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz.”

Commenting on Nisar’s statements that conditions of PML-N are worse than 1999, he said that there is no such thing. “Our conditions are much better than in 1999.”

On the PML-N meeting in London, he claimed “I didn’t even know there was meeting in London. News channels said I am attending the meeting while I was sitting in my office in Pakistan.”

On general elections, he assured that the elections will be held on time. “We have to strengthen our democracy so that people start trusting us.”

Don’t want to be in contact with Nawaz: Zardari

On August 16, PPP supremo Zardari had said that he has no interest in establishing contact with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, reported Geo News.

Sources said the former president made the comments during a meeting of the party’s core leadership at Bilawal House.

Zardari said the PPP also has no interest in becoming part of a ‘Grand National Dialogue’ proposed recently by Nawaz Sharif.

Sources quoted Zardari saying that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief has a different attitude when he is in power and a completely different tone when he is not.

Zardari has reiterated his position time and again.

On October 9, Zardari remarked in an interview that former president said a disqualified individual cannot become a party’s president in a democratic system.

He said that following his statement, Sharif, who was then the sitting prime minister, did not hold a meeting with him out of fear.

His statement referred to an instance when Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were both in London nearly a year ago, where the latter approached the former for a meeting, according to some media reports.

The PPP co-chairman had gone abroad in June 2015 and stayed in Dubai and London for nearly 18 months, following his controversial statement allegedly against the military.

However, reports had suggested that Nawaz had declined to meet the former president. There had been no official word on the matter from either side.

“I do not care about Nawaz Sharif’s luncheon; I do not eat ‘Paaye’,” he said, adding, “I took my own meal along whenever I had a lunch with him.”

The PPP co-chairman revealed that he has received “ten messages from Nawaz Sharif since the time he started taking heat, but did not have a word with him.”

“This is not a fight between Islamabad and Rawalpindi, but Nawaz wants to make it one,” he said.

Can revive contact between Nawaz, Zardari: Asif

On August 16, Asif had claimed that he can revive contact between PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif if he is instructed by the party’s high command.

Speaking on Geo News’ Capital talk, Asif had said that he is certain that Zardari will agree to revive dialogue with the PML-N leadership.

“Yes, if I am instructed by Nawaz Sharif, I can play a role to revive dialogue,” said the foreign minister.

“I am a political worker. Politics is the name of possibilities. Doors are not kept shut forever.”

However, PPP spokesperson Senator Farhatullah Babar said that as per the policy of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the party has decided to not maintain any contact with the PML-N leadership.