China-US film festival kicks off in Los Angeles

The 13th Chinese American Film Festival (CAFF) kicked off at the Ricardo Montalban Theater in Hollywood in the western US city of Los Angeles.

CAFF, a China-US cultural event recognized by both U.S. and Chinese governments, will screen more than 100 excellent films from both countries in mainstream theaters in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Houston, Dallas and other major cities in the United States.

“Culture exchange and cooperation is the very foundation of China-US relations. Of the past 13 years, China American Film Festival has made significant contributions in this regard,” said Sun Lushan, acting Consul General of China in Los Angeles, in his opening address.

“Chinese American Film Festival plays an important role to promote the exchange between China and US film industry. China-U.S. film cooperation will have a broad vista as exchanges in the field have been on increase day by day,” said Miao Xiaotian, president of China Film Co-production Corporation.

Noting the great efforts of the CAFF organizer over the past 13 years, Stu Levy, who chairs the International Committee of Producers Guild of America (PGA), said the festival helps bridge the U.S. and Chinese film industries and bring their filmmakers together.

On behalf of the city of Los Angeles and mayor Eric Garcetti, Levy proclaimed Nov. 1 as “Chinese American Film and Television Festival Day.”

Both the CAFF and Chinese American TV Festival are organized by EDI Media Inc, which offers media relations services in the United States, with the support of China’s State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television and the Chinese Embassy in the United States.

The 2017 Chinese American TV Festival already kicked off on Monday in Los Angeles.