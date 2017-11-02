You make no sense: Deepika tells Alia Bhatt

Like everyone, actress Alia Bhatt can’t stop praising Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movie ‘Padmavati’. Bhatt is in awe of Deepika Padukone for portraying the role of Rani Padmini with such grace.

Alia recently said that she can never look or act like Deepika and that she was a ‘true queen’. “I’ve not seen the performance yet but I saw the trailer, I think Deepika as Padmavati was just so fabulous and she just looked like so fabulous and I know I can never look like that or act like that.. she just looks like a Queen and I told her also ‘you are so lovely and so inspiring’ and I just know she is going to nail it in that film I just get that sense. I’m really looking forward to this one,” she said.

Deepika has also been receiving praises for her performance in film’s folk song ‘Ghoomar’. The movie also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

It will hit theaters on December 1.