Radd-ul-Fasaad: 16 held, arms seized in Punjab, South Waziristan raids

Pakistan Rangers Punjab, in coordination with police and intelligence agencies, arrested 16 suspected terrorists, their facilitators and smugglers and recovered huge cache of weapons and drugs in separate raids across the province.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the arrests were made through intelligence based operations, patrolling and snap checking in DG Khan, Attock, Islamabad and Lahore as part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

Different calibre of weapons including AK-47 and 7mm guns, 4.5 kilogramme of explosives, 100 detonators, 200 metres detonating cord and large quantity of drugs were also seized during the operations.

Meanwhile, security forces conducted intelligence-based operations in various parts of South Waziristan Agency and recovered a large quantity of arms, ammunition, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and explosives, said the military’s media wing.

Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was launched earlier this year with Punjab in focus as many observers believed the province had long been ignored when it comes to fighting militant groups due to political expediency and other reasons.