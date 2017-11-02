NAB readies for Nawaz’s return, seeks access to plane at Islamabad airport

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has written a letter to the Islamabad airport’s security chief and manager seeking access to the flight on which deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif is returning to Pakistan on Thursday (today).

The Airport Security Force’s (ASF) chief security officer at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) manager have been requested to provide the graft-buster’s officials access to flight PK-786.

The letter, a copy of which is available with media, read that an accountability court had already issued bailable warrants against Nawaz, who had to appear before it on November 3.

NAB Additional Director (Staff) Muhammad Wasif Bhatti requested the authorities to allow the anti-graft watchdog’s officials and vehicles to use the airport premises and enter the plane.

The former premier’s spokesperson told media that there was nothing alarming about the development as the court had issued a bailable warrants.

The court issued the warrants on October 26 after Nawaz failed to appear before it in connection with three references filed by NAB.

Issuing the warrants, Judge Muhammad Bashir dismissed Sharif’s application for exemption from personal appearance. The judge issued warrants in two references against Sharif, while in the third reference, he issued notice to a surety giver.

On Monday, Nawaz Sharif held critical discussions with the top party leadership in London on numerous thorny issues that present serious challenges facing the ruling camp. After a lengthy meeting, Sharif decided to return home on November 2, a day before he is scheduled to appear before accountability court.

According to a media report, it was decided in the meeting that any minus-Nawaz would not be accepted. The party also opposed any supra constitutional step.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar were all in London to meet the former prime minister.