Our leader is Nawaz, after him Shehbaz: Saad Rafique

KARACHI: Senior Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the party’s only leader is Nawaz Sharif.

“Our leader is Nawaz, and after him Shehbaz,” Rafique said while talking on media’ programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath.

He emphasised that the two brothers are two sides of the same coin.

Responding to a question about rumours regarding the party’s leadership, Rafique said that there is ‘no question about Nawaz’s leadership in the party.

“Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz are our younger brother and sister and the two of them have their own political struggles, but they are not our political leaders,” he said, adding that only Nawaz Sharif holds the power to give direction and narrative to the party.

Discussing the PML-N’s prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming general elections, Rafique said that if Nawaz remains to be legally barred to hold public office, Shehbaz could prove to be a ‘very capable prospect.’

“The future PML-N prime ministerial candidate shall be decided when the time comes,” he said, “Nobody has worked for the country in the past 70 years the way Shehbaz has, and he can prove to be a very capable candidate.”

The minister also refuted rumours of the party resorting to taking revenge from institutions.

“Our party has never declared that it shall take revenge for the unfair behaviour towards the party,” he said.

“The PML-N has never clashed [with institutions] and nor will it do so because it is not in the best interests of Pakistan,” Rafique insisted. “We shall hold on to patience and pass through this [turmoil].”

He said that the ‘unfair behaviour’ is not a new trend and it has continued for a long time but speaking up against it isn’t wrong.

“Our fight isn’t personal, it is based on principals.”

Rafique stressed that the PML-N had never resorted to hatching conspiracies, levelling allegations or defaming ‘others,’ but it shall raise its voice through constitutional channels.

“Addressing our supporters in our constituencies is our fundamental right and there is nothing wrong with speaking to our voters,” the PML-N leader insisted.

Earlier today, Nawaz, weighing in on the debate surrounding the minus-Nawaz formula for PML-N, remarked that it is the decision of the nation and not individuals.

‘Minus-Nawaz formula unacceptable’

On Monday, the party senior leaders in a high-level huddle reiterated their support for Nawaz and said a minus Nawaz formula is not acceptable.

It was reportedly said during the meeting that Nawaz’s disqualification on the basis of Iqama [foreign work permit] had rallied supporters around him as the party feels he was not given a fair trial in the Panama Papers case.

The participants of the meeting also said that there is no space in the political landscape of the country for any unconstitutional step and there is no support from any quarter for such measures.

Shehbaz to be PM if PML-N wins 2018 polls

Moreover, it was also decided in the party meeting, which was held in London, that if victorious in next year’s general elections, the party’s prime ministerial candidate will be Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

As media reported ‘ programme Aaj Shahzab Khanzada Kay Saath on Monday night, according to sources, it was also decided in the meeting, chaired by PML-N President and former premier Nawaz Sharif and attended by Shehbaz and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, among others, that statements on party policy will now be given by the Sharif brothers and not their respective children — Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz.

During the meeting, which lasted over three hours and was held at Hasan Nawaz’s office, Shehbaz and the prime minister attempted to convince Nawaz to avoid clashing with state institutions, especially so close to next year’s general elections.

Agreeing with the proposal, sources said Nawaz was of the opinion that one cannot be expected to stay quiet if an injustice has been meted out to them.