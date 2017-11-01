Nepal’s foreign ministry officials learn Chinese language

Government officials from Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs have started to learn Chinese language from Tuesday to enhance their understanding about China.

Some 26 officials have started the 80-hour-long basic Chinese language course organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with Chinese Embassy in Nepal.

“We have realized that foreign ministry officials need good knowledge of Chinese language to enhance their understanding about China which is our close neighbor and rising global power,” Joint Secretary at the ministry Tapas Adhikari told Xinhua.

However, this is not the first time Nepalese officials receive Chinese language course.

Prior to this, the Confucius Institute has already provided Chinese language course to officials at the Ministry of Education, the Department of Tourism and the Nepal Army.

The Confucius Institute under the Kathmandu University has already trained over 20,000 Nepalese since its establishment in June 2007.