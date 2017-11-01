Neelum-Jhelum power project: Allocation of Rs2.27b enhanced to Rs5.23b

LAHORE: The allocation of Rs2.27 billion for tackling environmental challenges in relation to the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project has been enhanced 130% to Rs5.23 billion, which will be spent on 22 development projects, said Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lieutenant General (Retired) Muzammil Hussain.

Muzammil Hussain, accompanied by Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project chief executive officer, stated this in a meeting with Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, which was held to review the long-awaited commissioning of the power project.

Attempts by some elements misquoting negative effects of the project came up for discussion and it was emphasised that environmental issues and drinking water needs were being addressed in line with environmental studies.

The AJK premier was briefed on the successful turnaround of the project with the emphasis that it would contribute about five billion kilowatt hours (units) of hydroelectric power to the national grid and generate revenues of Rs50 billion annually.

They talked about the significance of the project in the context of Indus Waters Treaty with India, which wanted to create water shortage by building illegal storages.

The AJK prime minister appreciated the pace of work as well as Wapda’s support for all community development programs.