Nawaz expected to leave London for Pakistan today

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to leave London today and arrive in Islamabad.

The former premier will land in Islamabad Thursday morning on a Pakistan International Airlines flight.

On Friday, Nawaz is expected to appear before the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him and his family.

At the last hearing on October 26, the court had issued bailable warrants against Nawaz for skipping the hearing and adjourned proceedings until November 3.

Nawaz has been London along with other family members to spend time with his wife, Kulsoom, who is undergoing treatment for lymphoma.

On Tuesday, weighing in on the debate surrounding the ‘minus-Nawaz formula for the PML-N’, he remarked that this is the decision of the nation and not individuals.

Speaking to the media, he remarked that the “nation has the say on the decisions surrounding minus and plus formulas.”