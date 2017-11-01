Latest update November 1st, 2017 1:00 AM

Mahira Khan grooves to Katrina Kaif’s ‘Kala Chashma’

In a recently shared video on social media, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan was seen showing some moves and dancing to the beat of famous Bollywood track ‘Kala Chashma.’

The super talented Mahira looks ravishing, caring the least about the world in the video while she dances. However, the interesting point is that the song to which is of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who is the former girlfriend of actor Ranbir Kapoor. He is the same Bollywood actor Mahira has been linked to in a recent controversy.

The rumors about the Indian-Pakistani duo started after few pictures of Mahira-Ranbir taking a smoke break in New York City surfaced on the internet. The controversy took over the internet, however, both stars have spoken about it and expressed that they are good friends.

 

