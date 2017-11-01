Latest update November 1st, 2017 2:00 PM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

Govt revises fuel prices for November, petrol increased by Rs2.49 per litre

Nov 01, 2017 Business 0

ISLAMABAD: The government revised prices of petroleum products, increasing the price of petrol by Rs2.49 per litre.

Prices for high-speed diesel (HSD) was increased by Rs5.19 per litre, while the price for light-speed diesel (LSD) was increased by Rs3 per litre.

The government also increased the price of kerosene oil by Rs5.19 per litre.

The new prices will come into effect from November 1 (today).

The Oil and Gas Regulation Authority (Ogra) forwarded a summary to the federal government, seeking an increase in the prices of POL products.

Eight dead in suspected terrorist truck attack on Manhattan bike path

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pak-China News Exchange Section

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Subscribe free to Latest News

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

The 68th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China.
— The Daily Mail - People's Daily