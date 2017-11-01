Latest update November 1st, 2017 1:00 AM

Chengdu to host UCI Urban Cycling World Championships

Nov 01, 2017 China Update with CRI 0

2017 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships will be held from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12 in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

The event consists of Trials, Mountain Bike Eliminator (XCE) and BMX Freestyle. These disciplines are brought together for the first time at a single event and venue.

Competitions will last over five days, with the Trials kicking off the show. The BMX Freestyle will be held between the 10th and the 12th, while the XCE will close the event on Sunday.

According to the organizers, the alteration of the competition area is on progress which won’t damage the original landscape and vegetation nearby. Some of the competition areas will be the venue for the enthusiasts after the championships.

