Top CPC leaders visit Party’s 1st National Congress site in Shanghai

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and other members of the Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng, visit the site of the first CPC National Congress in Shanghai.

The 68th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China.
