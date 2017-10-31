Shehbaz to be PM if PML-N wins 2018 polls, decide party leaders

KARACHI: The high-level huddle of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in London decided that if victorious in next year’s general elections, the party’s prime ministerial candidate will be Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Media report, it was also decided in the meeting, chaired by PML-N President and former premier Nawaz Sharif and attended by Shehbaz and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, among others, that statements on party policy will now be given by the Sharif brothers and not their respective children — Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz.

During the meeting, which lasted over three hours and was held at Nawaz’s son Hasan Nawaz’s office, Shehbaz and the prime minister attempted to convince Nawaz to avoid clashing with state institutions, especially so close to next year’s general elections.

Agreeing with the proposal, sources said Nawaz was of the opinion that one cannot be expected to stay quiet if an injustice has been meted out to them.

Moreover, Abbasi and Shehbaz have been directed to improve relations with state institutions and also place the PML-N’s grievances before them.

During the news show, senior journalist Hamid Mir said the meeting was held in London as Nawaz wanted to speak freely. Mir contended that there is a difference of opinion on the way forward between the party and government.

Mir also informed that the meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Asif Khawaja and Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

‘Minus-Nawaz formula unacceptable’

Moreover, after the high-level huddle, it was reported that the party leadership reiterated its support for Nawaz and said a minus Nawaz formula is not acceptable.

It was reportedly said during the meeting that Nawaz’s disqualification on the basis of Iqama [foreign work permit] had rallied supporters around him as the party feels he was not given a fair trial in the Panama Papers case.

The participants of the meeting also said that there is no space in the political landscape of the country for any unconstitutional step and there is no support from any quarter for such measures.

The huddle also stated that the media was being used to create propaganda.

The three corruption references filed against the Sharif family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were an important point of discussion during the meeting, media report.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in London, Prime Minister Abbasi said there is no rift among national institutions and he neither believed in conspiracy theories nor there was any room for those in the country.

Didn’t get a fair trial: Nawaz

Meanwhile, Nawaz, while addressing the media after the high-level PML-N huddle, said he did not get a fair trial in the Panama Papers case.

“If this was a fair trial, then I would not have been disqualified on an Iqama [foreign work permit] instead of Panama [Papers].”

Nawaz further remarked that “none of this was fair”. The former premier also added that he understands what is going on currently.

He also said there was no ‘minus-Nawaz’ formula in play and rubbished rumours of rifts within the party, adding that there was no divide in the PML-N.

Answering a question regarding his return to Pakistan, the former prime minister said he would return to Pakistan on November 2 to appear before the accountability court hearing corruption references against him and his family.

Nawaz arrived in London from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia late Sunday to hold the high-level party huddle.

Earlier in the day, Nawaz had said that his dismissal caused instability in the country, leading the stock exchange to plummet by 10,000 to 12,000 points.

Nawaz further said that if a government becomes weak, then it decreases the strength of the state as well.

Last week, the accountability court issued bailable warrants for the former premier in the three references against him as he has lately been a no-show in the proceedings.

The references against the Sharif family pertain to the Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metals Establishment, their London properties and over dozen offshore companies owned by the family.

The hearing was then adjourned until November 3, with the last chance for the former premier to ensure his presence in court.