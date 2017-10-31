PPP will not accept technocrat govt, says Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said his party will not accept a technocrat government in the country.

In an interview, the PPP chairman stressed on the need for measures against corruption. “Those speaking out against corruption do not wish a resolution to this issue.”

He said the former prime minister has been involved in conspiracies against democracy, however, he added: “PPP will not accept a technocrat government.”

“PPP always paid attention to the economy and the party will perform well in the next [general] elections,” Bilawal said.

He also said there should be no difference in accountability, adding that if anyone within his party was found involved in irregularities, they would not support that person.

The PPP chairman went on to say that Imran Khan is “playing a dangerous game.”

“People’s Party never did hate politics; it is not in the national interest,” he said, adding, “We will not tolerate any undemocratic way.”

Speaking about Afghanistan’s situation, Bilawal said if India is investing there, then Pakistan should also do the same.

He criticised the PML-N government for not appointing a foreign minister for four years.