Nisar’s statement is his personal opinion: PM Abbasi

LONDON: The statement made by former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on the judiciary was his opinion on the matter, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.

While speaking to reporters at Heathrow Airport, Abbasi said there was nothing wrong if Nisar has an opinion. Over the former interior minister having conflicting opinions, the premier said it is the beauty of democracy.

The prime minister was also asked about the situation in NA-120 – whether by-elections will be held again or former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz will take charge. Abbasi denied the statement, saying Maryam’s mother has been elected to the seat and while the latter is undergoing treatment for cancer in London, someone nneds to check affairs of the constituency.

About reports making rounds regarding party’s leadership, Abbasi said he considers those as rumours.

When asked about policy on ties between India and Pakistan, the prime minister said it is the same as it was in 1947.

He added the prime issue between the two countries revolved around Kashmir and until that is resolved there are bleak chances of relations to improve.

The premier was in London to attend a high-level meeting of PML-N leadership with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the chair.

Following the conclusion of the meeting, the prime minister departed for Pakistan.