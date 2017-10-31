Arshad Vohra involved in MQM money-laundering case, claims Sarfaraz Merchant

KARACHI: Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra is also involved in the money-laundering case for the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), former party member Sarfaraz Merchant alleged.

Merchant — the party founder’s former aide and one of the accused in the MQM-L money-laundering case — was speaking in media.

Merchant brought new matters to light, saying both factions of the political group (MQM-L and MQM-Pakistan) advised him not to go ahead with the evidence against the party founder.

Merchant also said senior party leader Farooq Sattar’s claims of disassociation were only a ‘talk’ and that it is insubstantial since funds have been shifted abroad to London as late as August 25.

He further claimed that not one but several MQM-P leaders still contact the other side in London.

In a move which came as a major blow to MQM-P, Deputy Mayor Vohra switched loyalties and announced on Sunday to join the Mustafa Kamal-led Pakistan Sarzameen Party.

“I will resign from the post of deputy mayor after completing all the legal formalities,” he said in his address.

When there is no vision there is nothing to do, said Vohra, adding that he tolerated the situation for a year. He also claimed that other leaders and workers of MQM along with MNAs want to joint PSP.