No recommendation for early election in country, says PM Abbasi

LONDON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that he does not have any recommendation for a snap election in the country.

Speaking to media here, the prime minister said there is nothing like technocrat government in the constitution, adding, “The government is continuing its tenure and that neither he believes in conspiracies, nor there is any space for them.”

Confirming his meeting with Nawaz Sharif today, he said he already had a plan to visit London, for which he came on his own expense for it is a private tour.

PM Abbasi also said all institutions in the country are on the same side and the PML-N does not have any differences with them.

He denied reports of rifts within the party, saying the PML-N has always played its role for progress of the country.

Speaking of successful conduct of Pakistan Sri Lanka Twenty20 international match in Lahore, the premier said: “The entire nation is glad to see international cricket returning to Pakistan. Sri Lankan team made a good gesture by visiting Pakistan, more teams will follow suit.”

Commenting on attack on Ahmad Noorani, he said the government has taken action and formed a committee, adding, “Attacks [on journalists] are intolerable.”