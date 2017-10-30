Nation’s sacrifices won: DG ISPR on Pak-Sri Lanka T20I in Lahore

RAWALPINDI: The Director-General (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the successful conclusion of the third match in the Pak-Sri Lanka T20 International series was the result of the nation’s sacrifices.

“The nation’s sacrifices won today!” Major General Ghafoor tweeted, as he thanked the Sri Lankan cricket team for visiting Pakistan.

He congratulated the Pakistan cricket team and praised the efforts of the Pakistan Cricket Board and law enforcement agencies in ensuring the safety of the visiting team.

The occasion marks the homecoming of top-level international cricket as Sri Lanka become the first major cricket team to visit Pakistan since they were targeted in a deadly ambush in 2009 — with attack survivors among those returning to the scene.

Tens of thousands of security personnel were deployed in Lahore for the occasion, to guard routes to the stadium.

Air surveillance and intelligence monitoring were also in place as Pakistan rolled out head-of-state level measures for the series.

Pakistan marked the return of Sri Lanka with a 3-0 Twenty20 series whitewash, amid high hopes that the match would help reestablish the country’s reputation for hosting international cricket.