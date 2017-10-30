NAB reference: Bailable arrest warrants issued for Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court issued bailable arrest warrants for Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for failing to appear before the court in connection with a National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s reference pertaining to assets beyond means.

Judge Muhammad Bashir, while dismissing Dar’s exemption application, issued warrants and directed him to appear before the court on November 2. The court also issued notice to his surety giver.

At the start of the hearing, Dar’s counsel Khawaja Haris had requested the court to exempt the finance minister to appear before the court as he fell ill late in the night and had to be taken to London for a medical check-up.

Upon this NAB’s prosecutor argued that these were delaying tactics and requested the court to issue arrest warrants for the finance minister.

The court while dismissing the exemption application issued bailable warrants, put a surety on notice and directed Dar to appear before the court on November 2.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued a “freezing order” on October 18 regarding 30 bank accounts and assets of Dar, according to court documents.