MQM-P devises political strategy to prevent defection

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has devised a future political strategy to prevent its workers from defecting to Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

This strategy was devised by the MQM-P after its National Assembly members and deputy mayor Karachi defected to PSP, according to media.

Under the strategy, no immediate action would be taken on the resignation option. However, if the MQM-P Rabita Committee unanimously decides then, in the first step, its MNAs, next its MPAs and in the last, its local government representatives, would have to resign from their respective posts.

The MQM-P leadership also decided to approach the federal government regarding the matter, said the sources, adding that the leadership would make it clear to the federal government that if it does not stop pressuring its members to join the PSP, MQM-P will consider the options of approaching the courts and holding public protests.

The MQM-P leadership was ‘upset’ with the defection of its party members.

The MQM-P leadership is worried that its members could join the PSP anytime and if the process continued then the MQM-P’s political future would be at risk, media report.

The sources said as its Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Vohra has joined PSP, MQM-P leadership is pondering over whether or not to take the resignations of its national and Sindh assemblies’ members.

In this regard, MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar consulted the party’s leadership. The leadership advised Sattar to immediately implement the resignation option. They were of the view that if the option was implemented, the federal government had the authority to stop the resignations of MQM-P’s parliamentarians.

Sources said the leadership told Sattar that if the Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party does not contact the MQM-P in this regard and the resignations of the MQM-P’s MPAs were accepted then MQM-P’s parliamentary importance in the province would diminish. Under such circumstances, if by-election was held, MQM-P would face a lot of difficulties.

After consultations with the party leadership, MQM-P’s future political strategy has been finalised, media report.

Sattar will approach Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other important government officials. MQM-P will raise the question in front of the federal government whether it will be allowed to continue politics or not?

If the federal government does not cooperate, then MQM-P will approach the courts.

The MQM-P announced to hold a demonstration on November 5 at Mazaar-e-Quaid to display its public power. After that, it will hold area-wise demonstrations in Karachi, the sources said, adding that during the next three months, MQM-P will also strengthen its party set-up step by step in Karachi and other cities of Sindh.

If the federal government does not cooperate, the MQM-P would be forced to resign from the seats of the national and Sindh assemblies, according to media.