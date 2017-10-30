Ali Zafar brings up Mahira-Ranbir controversy again

About a month ago, pictures of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor took the internet by storm, inwhich the two actors were seen smoking together on New York City streets.

Soon after these pictures surfaced on the internet, Mahira received a lot of backlash and social media did not take long before questioning her character. However, various celebrities came for Mahira’s rescue, including Pakistani singer/actor Ali Zafar, who is now speaking why he took the actress’ side.

In a recent interview with newsman, the Pakistani singer was asked why he came for Mahira’s defence to which Ali said, “For so long in this part of the world, we have suppressed women in general — especially us men who think that we are superior and women are our slaves. We feel we can do whatever we want them. We own them.”

“Ultimately, it’s her life. I do understand that when being in the limelight one needs to be more careful about various things but at the end of the day we are all human. We all make mistakes and we need to be more compassionate and forgiving towards one another,” he added.