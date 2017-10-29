Xi urges study, implementation of CPC congress spirit

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping has said that the study and implementation of the “spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress” is the “primary political task” for the Party and country from now on.

Xi made the remarks while presiding over the first group study of the Political Bureau of the 19th CPC Central Committee on Friday, focusing on the study and implementation of the spirit of the congress, according to a press release.

Xi asked all CPC members to “study CPC congress spirit, and adhere to and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era.”

“Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee should regard the study and implementation of CPC congress spirit as their first Party course to improve their political and theoretical level, in order to better take the duties bestowed by the Party and the people,” Xi said.

Fully understanding of the spirit is the premise to implementing it, Xi said, urging members to stick to the Marxist standpoint and method, accord with China’s reality, follow the country’s development logic and improve confidence in the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

To study and implement the Party congress spirit, Xi stressed “comprehensively carrying out the work of the Party and the country by better understanding the integration, consistency, and coordination of strategic deployment of the Party and national undertaking.”

“Empty talk will lead the country astray, and hard work can rejuvenate the nation,” Xi said, urging solid implementation, saying if one-tenth of effort goes to planning, nine-tenths should go on implementation.

Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee should take an exemplary role, work hard and make a difference in the divisions that they administer, Xi said.

Xi said that top officials should have a strong sense of responsibility and the ability to succeed.