Nisar rubbishes ‘rumours’ regarding formation of forward block in PML-N Senior PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan refuted the rumours regarding the formation or presence of any “forward block” within the ranks of the party. “There is no division in the party,” the former interior minister stressed while addressing a gathering in Kallar Syedan. “There is a difference of opinion which is normal in a democracy, however, that does not mean that a forward block is being formed.” Nisar criticised his political opponents for spreading such rumours and maintained that people’s wish to see a divided PML-N will never be fulfilled, and that the party will compete the general elections in 2018 with full strength.

He advised his political rivals to focus on organising their own parties.

This is not the first time Nisar has rubbished rumours regarding the formation of a forward block. Since his resignation as the interior minister in July, there have been speculations that the former interior minister might break away from the party.

The speculations were strengthened by his public disapproval of PML-N head Nawaz Sharif’s criticism of the judiciary.

Talking about the current situation of law and order in the country, Nisar said that Pakistan is still facing challenges but for the time being the situation is stable.

The PML-N leader said that for the first time in history, the government, opposition and the military establishment have adopted a united stance regarding United States’ hostile policy. He urged the parties to maintain that unity.