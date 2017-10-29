Exhibition reviewing achievements by 83-year-old award-winning actress opens

An exhibition reviewing 83-year-old Chinese actress Wang Xiaotang’s major achievements in film industry opened in Beijing.

Tong Gang, deputy director of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony.

“Wang Xiaotang has made important contributions to the production of modern military movies. A careful summarization and study of her lifelong achievements is believed to inspire new ideas for the production of modern films and also the industry’s development.”

Wang is also a major general of the People’s Liberation Army and former director of the state-run Bayi Film Studio.

Items including film stills, film-making equipment she once used, and documents that reflect her dedication to filmmaking as an actress, director and screenplay writer are on display now in China National Film Museum.

The exhibition will be open to the public for free for the next three months.

Wang Xiaotang has won many awards, including the Golden Rooster Award for Best Writing and Hundred Flowers Award for Best Picture for “Fragrant Vows,” which she wrote and directed.