Army condemns attack on senior journalist Ahmad Noorani

Attack on Ahmed Noorani condemned. A malicious attempt to cause unrest. Full support for efforts to catch culprits & bring them to justice.

The DG ISPR expressed good wishes for the journalist and prayed for his speedy recovery, media reported.

He added that the assault was a malicious attempt to cause unrest and assured full support in catching the culprits and bringing them to justice.

A representative of the military’s media wing visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where Noorani is under treatment, with flowers for the injured journalist with a bouquet, added newsman.

Noorani’s condition is steadily improving, the journalist’s brother told media.

He is currently admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of PIMS in Islamabad.

Noorani was assaulted on Khayabane Suharwardy road.

His car was stopped by three men travelling on a motorcycle near Zero Point Interchange while the journalist was on his way home in Islamabad from Rawalpindi.

The three men got down from their unmarked motorcycle after chasing down Noorani’s car while another three, who were standing where the car was stopped with another unmarked motorcycle, joined in and severely beat up Noorani and his driver with iron rods after throwing out the keys from the ignition.

The police have registered a case over the incident and the investigation is underway.

An investigation committee, formed upon on the orders of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, will present its detailed report of the incident within three days.

Chief Commissioner and Inspector General Islamabad are a part of the committee.