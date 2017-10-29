Latest update October 29th, 2017 1:17 AM

13 of a family die in Muzaffargarh after drinking toxic beverage

Thirteen members of a family died in the Alipur area of Muzaffargarh, Punjab after drinking a contaminated beverage.

The incident occurred in Daulatpur village media reported.

The residents of the area rushed the family to the hospital where 11 of them died on the same day and two more.

Doctors said some members of the family were still being treated though they were out of danger now.

In June this year, three sisters died in Sialkot after consuming toxic ‘chaat’ and ‘samosas’ for Iftari.

The incident took place in Boorho Mahalla of the city’s Neka Pura neighbourhood.

