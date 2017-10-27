Sunny Leone might feature in Salman Khan’s ‘Dabanng 3’

Wait is over for all Sunny Leone and Salman Khan fans who were wishing to see their favorite actors together on the silver screen as Arbaaz Khan has shown an interest in casting the actress in the third installment of the super-hit franchise ‘Dabangg’.

The two actors, Arbaaz and Sunny, were recently attending the trailer launch event of their upcoming movie ‘Tera Intezaar’ where the National Award winning filmmaker talked about the third installment of the blockbuster series ‘Dabangg’ starring Salman Khan. “Yes, we have started scripting the film and I think we will start shooting Dabangg 3 by the middle of next year,” Arbaz told the media.

As Sunny was also present, Arbaaz was asked if he would cast her for an item number like ‘Munni Badnaam’. “Yes, why not? And why would she be a Munni, we can cast her for something different, but for that we have to finalize something,” Arbaaz said, according to media report.

Arbaaz also discussed his experience on sharing screen with Sunny for the first time. “One of the reasons I did the film was to spend some time with Sunny. She is wonderful and we had a great time shooting abroad,” he said.

The actor/producer also spoke about whether he and Sunny will be promoting their movie on reality TV show Bigg Boss, which is hosted by none other than Salman. “Well I think that is for the producer to decide. If we have the opportunity and Colors channel allows us to do so, then why not. Though I do not watch Bigg Boss every day but I like watching the show. Earlier, I followed a few seasons and I watched all episodes when Sunny was in the show,” he added.